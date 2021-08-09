KM Basheer's death: Sriram IAS, Wafa appear for trial at Tvm court

The trial begins two years after the murder of Basheer who was killed after a car allegedly driven by IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman crashed into his motorbike.

news Court

The accused in the murder of journalist KM Basheer â€“ Kerala IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman and Wafa Najim â€“ appeared for the trial in the case which began at the Thiruvananthapuram sessions court on Monday, August 9. The charge sheet in the case was expected to be read out to the accused. However the case, which was transferred to the sessions court from the Chief Judicial Magistrate court, was adjourned to be heard on September 27, 2021.

The trial begins one and a half years after the Special Investigation Team which probed Basheer's killing had submitted the charge sheet. It was on the early hours of August 3, 2019 that a car alleged to be driven by Sriram in a drunken state crashed into the motorbike that Basheer was on at the Museum stretch in Thriuvananthapuram. Wafa was also travelling in the car with Sriram. The Museum police had rushed to the spot, however there was inexplicable delay in taking the accused for a blood test. Basheer, who was the bureau chief at Siraj Daily, a Malayalam newspaper, died on the way to the hospital.

Copies of the charge sheet were given to the lawyers of both the accused by the Judicial First Class Magistrate court in February 2020. Copies of evidence including CDs were also handed over to the accused and the trial was transferred to the sessions court to begin on August 9.

The Judicial First Class Magistrate court had observed that section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was standing against Sriram, after examining the charge sheet and related proofs including witness statements, medical records and forensic reports. The punishment can be up to 10 years in prison.

Sriram who was suspended from service following the incident, was later hired back in government service during the outbreak of COVID-19. He had missed several court hearings earlier, however in October 2020, he was granted bail by the Vanchioor court.

Also Read: A year since journalist Basheerâ€™s death: No trial yet, accused IAS officer back in service