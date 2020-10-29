KKR's playoff hopes dented as Jadeja's sixes help CSK to win

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may be out of contention for a playoff spot in the Indian Premier League this year but the team led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni chased 173 on Thursday to win a tense game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The win was secured in the last ball of the match when Ravindra Jadeja smacked a six with just one needed to win.

Jadeja's quickfire 31 off 11 balls brought the required run rate down late in the innings. At one point, CSK needed 27 from 9 balls before Jadeja two fours and a six off Lockie Ferguson.

The result dented KKR's hopes of making the playoffs this year with the team remaining 5th in the table on 12 points with only one more game left to play.

Before Jadeja's heroics, Ruturaj Gaikwad made a fine 72 to help CSK in its chase. CSK was troubled once again in the middle overs with the team losing wickets at regular intervals but Jadeja ensured a late surge and a win to improve the team's points total to 10 points. CSK however still remains rooted to the bottom of the IPL table.

Earlier in the day, KKR batsman Nitish Rana scored 87, his second 80-plus score in the last three innings when he was promoted in the batting order.

The left-hander hit 10 fours and four sixes on the way to his highest score in the IPL, and played a key role in helping KKR to a total of 172 for five in 20 overs.

In the game against Delhi Capitals, he had smashed 81 off 53 balls with 13 boundaries and a six as KKR's 194 was enough for them to secure a comfortable win.

KKR's next highest run getter on Thursday was Shubman Gill who scored 26.