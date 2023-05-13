KJ George, Rizwan Arshad, DKS and other Cong leaders win key seats in Karnataka

While the Election Commission of India is yet to officially declare the results, the early victories for the Congress party have set the tone for the rest of the day as vote counting continues.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

As early results of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections become clear, several prominent Congress leaders emerged victorious in key segments. In Bengaluru, two-time MLA from Sarvagnanagar, KJ George, won by a comfortable margin and retained his seat. Meanwhile, sitting MLAs Rizwan Arshad and Krishna Byre Gowda won the Shivajinagar and Byatarayanapura segments.

In Soraba, Congressâ€™ Madhu Bangarappa defeated his brother Kumar Bangarappa of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Vinay Kulkarni, the partyâ€™s candidate from Dharward, defeated BJPâ€™s incumbent MLA Amrut Desai.

In central Karnataka, father and son, Shamanur Shivashankarappa and SS Mallikarjun won the Davanagere South and Davanagere North constituencies, defeating their BJP counterparts Ajay Kumar and Lokikere Nagaraj.

In the Old Mysore region, Congressâ€™s Uday KM won against Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) candidate DC Thammanna. Laxman Savadi, who defected from BJP to Congress, won the Athani segment. The Congress is making a headway in BJP-stronghold Kodagu. AS Ponnanna, the partyâ€™s candidate from Virajpet, won by a comfortable margin, while Mantar Gowda is leading in Madikeri against sitting MLA Appachu Ranjan.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to officially declare the results on these segments, but early victories for the Congress party have set the tone for the rest of the day's counting. As counting of votes began on Saturday morning, the Congress maintained a lead over the ruling BJP. Several BJP ministers were trailing in their respective segments as of 12 pm.

The Karnataka Assembly election was held for a total of 224 constituencies, with 36 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes on May 10. The state has a total of 5,24,11,557 electors, out of which 5,23,63,948 are general electors. A total of 2,613 candidates contested the elections, out of which 2,427 were male, 185 were female, and one was a transgender person. This time, Karnataka witnessed a record voter turnout of 72.67%.