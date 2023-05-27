KIUG 2022: Vikkas emerges as the fastest male swimmer, Siva becomes double gold medallist

Vikkas won the men's 50m freestyle dash at Greater Noida's Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik (SVSP) indoor stadium, with a timing of 23.47.

Results came thick and fast on competition day four of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP), the first day when medals were won, as Vikkas Prabhakar of SRM University, Tamil Nadu, emerged the fastest male swimmer of the Games and Siva Sridhar of Jain University, Karnataka, became the first double gold medallist on Friday, May 26. Also hogging the limelight was India international shooter Hriday Hazarika, who won the men's 10m air rifle event for Cotton University of Assam.

Vikkas won the men's 50m freestyle dash at Greater Noida's Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik (SVSP) indoor stadium, with a timing of 23.47. There was a dead-heat for silver as both Veer Khatkar of Maharshi Dayanand University and Shailesh Shwejal of Savitribai Phule Pune University, MS came in second with 24.02 secs.

Earlier in the day, the talented Aneesh Gowda of Christ University (deemed) bagged the first gold of the Games with a win in the men's 400m freestyle. He also won a bronze later in the day. However, the pool clearly belonged to Siva Sridhar of Jain University on the day, as he nailed a couple of golds with wins in the men's 200m medley and the men's 100m backstroke.

KIIT Bhubaneswar romp to women's Rugby Sevens title

At Lucknow's Guru Gobind Singh Sports College (GGSSC) grounds, Kalinga Institute of Information Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneshwar, romped home to the women's Rugby Sevens crown with a dominating 56-0 win over University of Mumbai. Nirmalya led the lines admirably for the women from Odisha with three tries (15 points) to her name.

The men's final on the other hand was a close affair and in the end Pune's Bharatiya Vidyapeeth overcame KIIT, Bhubaneshwar 19-10 to clinch the crown. While Bharat's two tries for Pune were crucial, KIIT's Jugal also matched him with two tries of his own.

India internationals bag first two Shooting golds

At the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range in New Delhi where the Shooting competition got underway, both the gold medals up for grabs were bagged by India international shooters. The first was won by Hriday Hazarika for Assam's Cotton University, when he outshot Guru Kashi University's Arjun Babuta 252.5 to 250.8 in the final.

Hriday is fresh from winning a world cup silver for India at Baku just over a week back. His India teammate Ashi Chouksey won the women's 50m rifle 3 positions gold for Guru Nanak Dev University with a score of 461.6. Her college and India teammate Sift Kaur Samra won the silver with a score of 457.7.

Table Tennis Medallists to be decided on Saturday

SRM University, Chennai will face off against Adamas University, Kolkata for the Gold Medal in the women's category while Chitkara University will fight it against Chandigarh University for the Gold in the men's category.