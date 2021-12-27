Kitex workers' clash on Christmas: Police arrest 26, probe on to find other accused

The police had detained 150 workers of the Kitex garments factory after violence broke out, leading to over 5 police officers being injured and a police car being set on fire.

Twenty-six people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Kerala’s Kizhakkambalam, when violence broke out between workers at Kitex garments factory on Christmas day during celebrations. When police were called to the area, they were allegedly attacked by the workers, leading to at least five officers being injured and a police jeep being set on fire. The workers predominantly hail from Jharkhand, West Bengal and the North East, police officials said. About 150 workers were detained and the cause of the clash is yet to be ascertained.

The incident occurred at a housing camp built for the workers by Kitex. According to reports, the police have booked the arrested under 11 charges, including attempt to murder and destruction of public property. A police official told Mathrubhumi that efforts to identify those who were involved in the incident are underway, and that more arrests will be made soon.

“The workers brutally assaulted the police officers, including a Circle Inspector, who had reached the spot to resolve the arguments between two groups of labourers on Saturday night,” the company’s Managing Director Sabu Jacob told the media on Sunday, December 26. He added that when the violence first broke out, camp security tried to intervene, but were allegedly attacked by the workers, after which the police were called to the area. However, the workers allegedly attacked the police officials as well, which forced them to retreat and leave two of their vehicles behind, one of which was set on fire.

Sabu Jacob also said that there was no criminal intent behind the incident, and that he suspected some of the workers to have been under the influence of narcotics. He also said that CCTV visuals would be used to identify those involved in the attack, and sought exemplary action against the accused, Mathrubhumi reported.