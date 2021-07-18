Kitex alleges MLA Sreenijin pressured govt depts to carry out inspections at its units

While Kitex said that the inspections held by the PCB and other departments did not flag any violations, the Labour Department has cited a slew of labour laws flouted by the company.

Popular Kerala textile group Kitex has alleged that PV Sreenijin, the MLA from Kunnathunad, the company’s home turf, pressured various departments to conduct inspections at its units. The allegation comes weeks after Kitex announced its decision to withdraw from investing Rs 3,500 crore in the state citing alleged harassment by government departments through a series of inspections.

According to the Kitex group, 11 inspections were held between May 5, 2021 and June 29, 2021 at Kitex Garments Limited by the Labour Department, the Department of Factories and Boilers, the Pollution Control Board and the Revenue Department. This was the reason cited by the firm while announcing its decision to withdraw its multi-crore investment from the state, which was promised in Ascend 2020.

Citing the report submitted by the District Industries Centre (Ernakulam) to the Directorate of Industries and Commerce, Kitex said that the Labour Department and Health Department held inspections following directions from MLA Sreenijin. Kitex also released a letter allegedly sent by the medical officer of the Community Health Centre at Malayidamthuruthu in Kizhakkambalam, where the former says an inspection was carried out after the MLA raised an issue about a voice clip – alleged to be that of a Kitex employee – circulating in social media. The voice clip allegedly has the employee stating that proper medical treatment is not given to workers at Kitex.

“Evidence has surfaced that the MLA pressured Labour Department and Health Department officials to hold inspections. The MLA pressured various officers by calling them over phone and asking them to give a report against Kitex. It is also evident that the MLA has sought the help of four other Congress MLAs,” Kitex said in a statement.

Kitex also said that the reports from the District Industries Centre, Department of Factories and Boilers, and the Kerala State Pollution Control Board said that things are taking place lawfully in the firm. “When reading all this together, it is evident that this was the move of five MLAs, including the Kunnathunad MLA, to shut down Kitex,” the statement added.

Earlier, Industries Minister P Rajeev had stated that inspections carried out at Kitex were following complaints filed by the Kerala High Court, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the MLA and other authorities. The complaint in NHRC was filed by Congress MLA Benny Behanan, the Minister said, in which Benny had alleged lack of proper housing facilities for the workers. Earlier this year, Congress MLA PT Thomas had also alleged in the Assembly that the zero liquid discharge system had not been installed in the company’s unit. The Minister also added that a woman had filed a complaint in the Kerala HC alleging that Kitex flouted COVID-19 norms. She also allegedly raised complaints about misbehaviour by the company management with female employees.

Labour Department flags violations

As per the District Industries Centre’s report, the Labour Department had indeed flagged multiple violations by the company. Citing the inspection order issued by the Assistant Labour Officer on June 30, it said the company does not comply with provisions of these acts: The Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act 1970, the Inter-state migrant workman (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act 1979, the Kerala Industries Establishments (National and Festival Holidays) Act 1958, the Maternity Benefit Act 1961, the Minimum Wages Act 1948, the Motor Transport Workers Act 1961, and the Payment of Wages Act 1936.

As per the notice issued by the Assistant Labour Officer of Perumbavoor following the inspection on June 8, the company also failed to implement a minimum wages board.

