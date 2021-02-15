Kishan Reddy hits out at Owaisi, denies plan to make Hyderabad a Union Territory

During a discussion on Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament, Asaduddin Owaisi had alleged that the BJP government could convert other cities like Hyderabad, into Union Territories.

Politics

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said the Union government has no plan to make Hyderabad, or any other city, a Union Territory. Talking to reporters, he condemned the statement made by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi that the Union government may convert Hyderabad into a Union Territory.

"It is just the beginning. In future, the government may convert other cities such as Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and so on into a union territory," Owaisi, a Member of Parliament from Hyderabad, had said in Lok Sabha on Saturday during the discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill.

Kishan Reddy termed Owaisi's statement as figment of imagination and false propaganda. He also said the TRS and the MIM make false allegations against the Union government to divert the attention of the people of Hyderabad and the state.

"There is no truth in this. The Union government is working for development of all cities including Hyderabad and there is no plan to turn it into a Union Territory," he said, adding Owaisi walked off the House even before the government could make its stand clear.

Kishan Reddy alleged that it has become a habit of the AIMIM and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to spread lies. He also said the people have no reason to worry as the Union government is committed to the development of Hyderabad and Telangana.

Claiming that the two parties forged an unholy alliance for election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, he exuded confidence that BJP will win both the seats of the Telangana Legislative Council in the elections to be held next month.

