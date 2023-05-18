Kiren Rijiju replaced as Law Minister, Arjun Ram Meghwal to take his place

Kiren Rijiju, widely recognized as one of the government's most prominent ministers and a troubleshooter, has been shifted to the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

In a surprising move less than a year before the Lok Sabha elections, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was removed from his position and replaced by Arjun Ram Meghwal. This unexpected change comes less than a year after Rijiju's promotion to the Law Ministry with cabinet status. The reshuffle also involves Rijiju being reassigned to the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, who was previously Minister of State in charge of Parliamentary Affairs, will now assume Independent Charge of the Law Ministry. Notably, this marks the first instance in recent history where the Law Minister does not hold cabinet rank.

The President's House released a concise statement in the morning announcing the alteration, citing the Prime Minister's advice as the basis for the decision. Following the announcement, Kiren Rijiju promptly updated his Twitter bio to reflect the change in his responsibilities.