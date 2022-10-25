Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s husband John Shaw passes away at 73

John Shaw was a foreign promoter and on the advisory Board of various Biocon group of companies.

news Death

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's husband and former vice-chairman of the firm, John Shaw passed away at the age of 73, on October 24, Monday morning. According to media reports, John was under treatment for cancer for some time, however, until a couple of weeks ago he was managing well. The cremation took place at the Wilson Garden Crematorium on Monday evening.

John Shaw served Biocon as the Vice Chairman and non-executive director of the company. Born in 1949, he had been a member of the board of directors since 1999. John was the foreign promoter and on the advisory board of various Biocon group of companies. He had served as the former chairman of Madura Coats Ltd, former finance and managing director of Coats Viyella Group. John did his MA (Economics Hons.) in History and Political Economy and had an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Glasgow.

Many people took to Twitter to share their condolences. Entrepreneur and former Infosys director TV Mohandas Pai wrote, “John Shaw, husband of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, passes away. An extraordinary person, a thorough gentleman, warm, compassionate, always positive, always helpful, loved India, and helped build India! we will miss you, John! Om Shanthi @kiranshaw @narendramodi”

Expressing his grief, Karnataka Congress leader Hariprasad BK expressed said, "It is sad to learn about the demise of Mr John Shaw, husband of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw & former Vice Chairperson of Biocon Ltd. My thoughts are with Madam Kiran Shaw & his family in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

With IANS inputs