Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw elected as Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said it is inspiring to join this fellowship of luminaries from different walks of life who are striving for the economic and social well-being of the world.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon and Biocon Biologics, has been elected as the Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE). The RSE is Scotland’s National Academy established in 1783, for the advancement of learning and useful knowledge. Kiran will be joining RSE’s current Fellowship of around 1,700 Fellows who are recognised as being some of the greatest thinkers, researchers and practitioners working with Scotland today.

As Scotland’s National Academy, RSE uses the combined knowledge of its Fellows to provide independent expert advice to policymakers and inspire the next generation of innovative thinkers. This knowledge contributes to the social and economic wellbeing of Scotland, its people and the nation’s wider contribution to the global community.

On receiving the Fellowship, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said: “It is inspiring to join this fellowship of luminaries from different walks of life who are striving for the economic and social well-being of the world. The Fellowship will provide me an opportunity to work collectively and collaboratively with some of the greatest minds to solve the pressing issues of our times through innovative solutions for the greater good of mankind.”

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is among the 80 luminaries to be appointed to the RSE’s Fellowship this year. Fellows are elected to join the RSE from across the sciences, arts, education, business, and public life in recognition of their impact in improving the world around them.

Previous RSE fellows have included Benjamin Franklin, statesman, author, publisher, scientist, inventor, diplomat and one of the leading figures of early American history; James Watt, Scottish inventor, mechanical engineer and chemist most famous for his work on the world's first modern steam engine; Melvin Calvin, Nobel Prize-winning American chemist famous for his ground breaking work on photosynthesis; James Clerk Maxwell, Scottish mathematician and scientist responsible for the classical theory of electromagnetic radiation; and Andrew Lawrence, British astrophysicist specialising in the study of active galactic nuclei and quasars.