Kin of Tirupur woman approach Collector, say she died due to power cut at hospital

The woman had been admitted to the ICU and was receiving treatment for asthma at the government hospital.

A day after two COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at Tirupur Government Hospital died allegedly due to a lack of adequate oxygen support due to a power cut, the family of another deceased woman has now petitioned the Tiruppur Collector Vijayakarthikeyan, alleging that the woman also died due to similar circumstances.

A relative of the woman, Mohan Kumar from Mumoorthy Nagar, petitioned the Tiruppur Collector claiming that his relative Anuradha was admitted to the hospital on September 16 for asthma. The woman had tested negative for COVID-19 and had been receiving treatment in the general ward. However, her health deteriorated and she required ventilator support so she was moved to the ICU on September 21.

Mohan has alleged that the ventilator stopped working on September 22 after a power cut, leading to the death of the woman. He requested the Collector to take action, alleging that the doctors were negligent and that is what led to the death of the woman. He also demanded compensation from the government.

However, according to reports, the Tiruppur Government Hospital Superintendent said that these are false allegations. The hospital said that the woman was suffering from bronchial pneumonia and died of a cardiac attack.

The woman is survived by three daughters and she had been earning a living by selling snacks on push-carts.

On Wednesday, two COVID-19 patients died reportedly after they were deprived of oxygen supply from ventilators due to power shortage for three hours. The family of a 67-year-old man and 59-year-old woman said that the two patients died because oxygen supply was cut off due to the power cut. However, the hospital authorities had denied the claim and said that the hospital is well equipped with power back up.

The power cut was reported between 10.30 am and 1.30 pm on September 22. Tiruppur Collector Vijayakarthikeyan has said that the power cut lasted only for 40 minutes.

DMK president MK Stalin has hit out at the Tamil Nadu government, stating that the deaths exposed the negligence of the AIADMK government and the death due to COVID-19 are also on the rise due to such negligence.