With kin in quarantine, Telangana's first COVID-19 victim's funeral is attended by one

The 74-year-old man had gone to New Delhi on March 14 and returned three days later, before he was admitted to a private hospital, where he passed away.

The body of the first patient in Telangana to succumb to the COVID-19 disease was buried at a graveyard in Hyderabad, with only one relative attending the funeral, as the rest of his family members were under quarantine.

With his family members unable to attend the ceremony, his brother was the only person from his kin who was present at the graveyard in Khairatabad along with health workers to perform the last rites in a simple manner.

The state had reported his death on Saturday and said that the 74-year-old man had gone to New Delhi on March 14 and returned three days later. He was admitted to a private hospital with complaints of fever, but later passed away as his condition deteriorated.

As the government had issued instructions to all hospitals to report all deaths, the private hospital informed the authorities concerned. Health officials checked the deceased person's travel history and shifted his body to the government-run Gandhi Hospital, where the deceased tested positive for coronavirus.

The authorities found that the deceased person had visited the historic Jamia Masjid in Old Delhi along with his family members.

"He had some other illness and was also diagnosed with pneumonia," Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender told reporters earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, five others from Telangana who attended the religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin died due to the novel coronavirus, the state government said on Monday. With this, the total death toll in the state has risen to six.

"Coronavirus has spread among some of those who attended a religious prayer meeting from March 13 to 15 at Markaz in Nizamuddin area in Delhi. Among those who attended were some persons from Telangana," an official release stated.

Of the six people, two of them died at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, one each in two private hospitals, and one each in Nizamabad and Gadwal towns, the statement said, without mentioning the time of their deaths.

Special teams led by Collectors have identified people who came in contact with the deceased and they were shifted to hospitals. The Telangana government asked those who participated in the prayers to inform the authorities. It will conduct tests and offer treatment to them free of cost, the release said.

The government also requested the people to alert them if they come to know about those who participated in the prayers.

Meanwhile, as many as 13 patients who underwent treatment for the virus were discharged on Monday, a media bulletin stated.

