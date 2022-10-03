‘This is killing of democracy’: Nikhil Kumaraswamy on detainment of JD(S) workers

The JD(S) workers were detained after they pelted stones and eggs on CP Yogeshwar’s car when he arrived in Channapatna to lay the cornerstone for development projects.

news Politics

Questioning the detainment of several JD(S) party workers, Nikhil Kumaraswamy met with the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for Channapatna, Om Prakash, on Sunday, October 2. “Our question is, why didn't you stop this from happening? Why did you wait till it escalated,” the son of the former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy asked the DSP. Supporters, who had accompanied Nikhil, also alleged that the protesters were not just detained but also lathi charged.

“This is the killing of a democracy. The way SP is acting in the district is not right. Neither the government nor the power is ever permanent. The BJP is reaping the benefits of 21 years of hard work by Kumaraswamy,” Nikhil later told reporters in Channapatna.

When CP Yogeshwar, a former minister and member of the BJP's legislative council, visited Channapatna in Ramanagara district of Karnataka, on Saturday to lay the cornerstone for development projects worth Rs 50 crore, JD(S) party workers flung eggs and stones at his car. The JD(S) workers complained that former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who is also an MLA from the Channapatna constituency, was not invited to the foundation-laying ceremony. Yogeshwar's car was struck with a stone and a few eggs were also hurled as soon as it arrived at the event.

Later, a sizable group of JD(S) workers held protests, shouting slogans in support of Kumaraswamy and criticising Yogeshwar for breaking the procedure. When the incident occurred, the MLC was travelling to Byrapatna in Channapatna Taluk under heavy police protection. Condemning the incident, Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, tweeted, "Throwing eggs and stones at MLC C P Yogeshwar is not good. I abhor it. Whatever the issue, it should be settled legally, and no one should attempt to circumvent the law."