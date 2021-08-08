KIIFB approves 10 projects worth Rs 932 cr, including isolation wards for hospitals

A total of 17 projects worth Rs 1076 crore has been approved over the past two days.

news Finance

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) on Saturday approved 10 more projects worth Rs 932.69 crore, taking the total cost of projects funded by the financial institution to Rs 64,344.64 crore. The KIIFB board, which met on Saturday, August 7, sanctioned among other projects ten-bed isolation wards for hospitals in all 140 assembly constituencies in the state in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

An executive committee meeting of the KIIFB, which was held on Friday, had approved seven projects worth Rs 144.23 crore. "With this, total 17 projects worth Rs 1,076.92 crore has been approved in the KIIFB board meeting and the executive committee meeting," a release issued by the KIIFB said.

The KIIFB has sanctioned the modernisation of 26 fish markets as part of four projects under the Fisheries Department. The Hindu quotes Finance Minister KN Balagopal as saying that the new projects include renovations and constructions at Chellanam, hit by sea erosion. The projects approved in the Friday meeting include construction of rail over-bridges and renovation of school infrastructures.

The Board has also sanctioned Rs 1,395.01 core for land acquisition for three National Highway stretches in Kerala.

Earlier, the Board had sanctioned Rs 5,374 crore for land acquisition and with the new allocation, the total fund approved for NH development has gone up to Rs 6,769.01 crore. The Board has also sanctioned Rs four crore for five new schools in the state.

Funds will also be mobilised for environmental projects, said The Hindu report. A loan of Rs 1,100 crore will be arranged from the International Finance Corporation (IFC). Another thousand crore rupees will be issued through green bonds. The loan from the IFC would cover water supply projects like the Neyyar water supply and health sector initiatives such as work at the medical colleges in Thiruvananthapuram and Konni.

(With PTI input)