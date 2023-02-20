Kids playing inside Hyderabad apartment run over by SUV, one critical

The injured boy’s father filed a complaint against the driver of the SUV, based on which the Raidurgam police arrested him.

news Hyderabad News

A seven-year-old Hyderabad boy is in a critical condition after he and his friends were run over by a car while they were playing. CCTV footage shows the three boys playing outside the parking lot of a gated community in HIG Chitrapuri Colony, when an SUV emerges from the underground parking lot and runs over them. The incident occurred on Saturday, February 18, and one of the boys, Jeevansh, is in a critical condition. The driver of the car has been arrested.

The CCTV footage shows three boys playing in an open area between the blocks of the apartment. A white Ford EcoSport is seen emerging from the underground parking space and taking a left turn, where the children were playing, apparently covered by the SUV’s blind spots. Of the three, one of the children escaped unharmed, while the other two came under the wheels. Jeevansh and 7-year-old Bavin Surya were shifted to KIMS Hyderabad for treatment. Jeevansh is still in a critical condition and is in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Surya sustained minor injuries on his knees and shoulder.

A complaint was registered against the driver by Eshwar Sai, the father of Jeevansh, based on which the police arrested the driver, Venkateshwarlu. “The accused was driving up a ramp and did not see the children playing. In an oversight, the driver hit two children and injured them,” Sub Inspector B Sathish of the Raidurgam station told TNM.

He further revealed that one of the children, Jeevansh is responding to the treatment, but he is still in critical condition and is placed in ICU, meanwhile, the other boy, Surya escaped with minor injuries on his knee and shoulder.