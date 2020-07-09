Kids nutrition startup Lil’Goodness launches immunity-based meals offering ‘Hearty’

Product Nutrition

Bangalore-based kids food and nutrition startup Lil’Goodness has introduced ‘Hearty’ – a range of immunity-based nutritious meals for those with medical needs across age groups.

This, the startup says, was based on feedback received from parents.

Hearty will offer ready-to-eat and easy-to-digest meal options from traditional Indian cuisines to international cuisines, which would be delivered to the customer’s doorstep at a desired timeslot. Orders can be placed through whatsapp or text/telecall.

The offering includes a free session with a nutritionist to understand medical conditions.

Lil’Goodness claims that these meals are curated by nutrition experts, are designed based on inputs from nutritional experts and are customised for age specific carbs, proteins and healthy fats.

“In the present pandemic situation, lower immunity levels and co-morbidities put the population with medical needs at a higher risk for coronavirus disease. There are also strict restrictions on their mobility. In our endeavour to positively influence lives, we realised that there was an urgent need to provide a convenient and contactless doorstep delivery of nutritious meals freshly prepared for those who have specific medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer etc. Encouraged by the success of our test marketing initiative with a group of 10 families where we received positive feedback and repeat orders, we have now decided to launch this service across the city,” Harshavardhan, CEO & Co-Founder Lil’Goodness said in a statement.

It said in a statement that these meals come with all required micronutrients and prevents excess weight gain along with common old age problems like indigestion, diabetes, hypertension and cardiac issues, specifically critical during the times of COVID-19.

Pariksha Rao, Chief Nutritionist & Co-founder, Lil’Goodness said, “Without doubt, boosting immunity is the utmost priority for most of us. ‘Hearty’ aims at providing all the right nutrition for the immunity and health of those with chronic conditions. Our NutriWiz consulting platform will help us understand the specific needs of these consumers, based on which the menu is tweaked to suit their needs. Consumption of nutritious foods rich in micronutrients including antioxidant vitamins and minerals and fiber, comfortable level of physical activity will enable the elderly to live active and meaningful healthy lives.”

Lil’Goodness says that every meal is COVID-19 safe and UV sterilised before packaging. The food is reportedly prepared in safe and hygienic facilities, where the company has a 9 point safety check in place that includes daily temperature checks of all staff, sanitization of facility and deep cleaning of vegetables along with UVC sterilization and contactless delivery in the light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.