Kidnapped Bengaluru businessman rescued within 12 hours

The accused had demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore cash and 15 kg gold.

Karnataka police arrested two persons who had allegedly abducted a 38-year-old businessman for a ransom of Rs 1 crore cash and 15 kg gold. The accused have been identified as Anand Kumar G, a resident of KR Puram and Azhar Pasha, a resident of Hale Guddadahalli. According to the police, the prime accused, Arpit Banu, who ran a pharmaceutical company in partnership with others, and a few of his associates are on the run. Police said they managed to arrest the accused within 12 hours after the businessman was abducted.

Vikas Bohra (38), a resident of ASO layout in Hampinagar was abducted on Sunday, October 23 and his father Mahendra Kumar had filed a complaint with the Vijayanagar police station and Deputy Commissioner of Police (west), according to a report in Indian Express. Mahendra Kumar said that he had received a call from the abductors around 7.30 pm demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore cash and 15 kg gold for the safe release of his son.

On October 23, Bohra told his father that he was heading to Uttarahalli to meet a customer over a business deal. Bohra left around 4.30 pm while his father received a call from an unknown number at 7.30 pm, claiming that they had abducted his son and demanded a ransom for his safe release.

Following the complaint, the police formed three teams to trace the abductors. Upon investigation, police discovered that Bohra was abducted from Uttarahalli and taken to Malavalli in Mandya district.

Police said that within 12 hours after being reported, they were able to rescue Bohra and nab two people. They added that a total of 10 people were involved in the crime and the prime accused Arpit knew about Mahendra Kumarâ€™s financial status and had orchestrated the abduction.