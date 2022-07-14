Kickboxer collapses after punch in boxing ring in Bengaluru, dies

Twenty-three-year-old Nikhilâ€™s parents have alleged negligence by the organisers of the event where the kickboxer collapsed.

A kickboxer collapsed after being punched inside the ring and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Bengaluru. The incident came to light on Thursday, July 14. The deceased kickboxer has been identified as Nikhil (23), a resident of Mysuru. Following a complaint filed by the youthâ€™s parents, the police have booked the organiser of the sporting event for negligence.

According to the police, the state-level â€˜K1 Kickboxing championshipâ€™ was organised at a gym at Jnanajyothi Nagar in the city on July 10 by the Kengeri-based K1 Kickboxing Association. During the fight, Nikhil looked agile, defending and delivering a kick to his opponent. However, he suffered a blow from his opponent and collapsed inside the ring.

The police said that he sustained a severe injury in the head. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital where he remained in a coma for two days, and succumbed to his injuries on July 12.

Nikhilâ€™s parents then lodged a complaint at the Jnanabharathi police station against the event organisers, alleging negligence. In their complaint, they also mentioned that no arrangement for doctors or ambulance had been made at the venue of the championship. They said that there was no paramedical team, oxygen cylinders, stretchers or vehicles to ferry the injured to the hospital.

"There were no arrangements, either for first aid or for an ambulance. He was taken to the hospital in the most unscientific way. Due to their carelessness, my son died," Nikhilâ€™s father Suresh P, who is said to be a former kickboxer, alleged.

Suresh said in his complaint that many lapses were committed by the organisers, leading to his sonâ€™s death. He alleged that the thickness of the cushion of the kickboxing ring floor was insufficient due to which Nikhil suffered a severe head injury after falling, which led to his death.

An FIR has been registered against K1 Kickboxing Association of Karnataka and its head coach Naveen Ravishankar based on Sureshâ€™s complaint. The police said that the accused is absconding and a search has been launched to nab him.