Kichcha Sudeep's 'The World of Phantom' poster released

Sudeep plays a character called Vikranth Rona.

Flix Sandalwood

Director Anup Bhandari's much awaited The World of Phantom’s first character intro poster has been released. Designed by Kaani Studio, the poster consists of Sudeep Sanjeev aka Kichcha Sudeep seated on a thrilling skull shaped seat. Sudeep’s character as Vikranth Rona had been keenly awaited.

Anup had taken to social media on Sunday to announce that the poster will be released the next day (Monday,10th August). He had revealed through a video that the characters would be introduced through character posters and that the most anticipated one is Vikranth Rona’s. The poster, with its unique eerie ambiance, has piqued the audience’s curiosity.

Anup and Sudeep had previously shared titbits of raw footage from the movie and had kept their fans on their toes. The raw footage had begun with a quote, “This again ain’t a teaser, this is just me taking you into ‘the world of Phantom’”. The team had continued shooting through the lockdown following precautionary measures such as fewer people on the set. Further, a doctor, three nurses and an ambulance were present during the shoot.

Shraddha Srinath plays the lead female character in the film and Anup's younger brother, Nirup Bhandari, is also expected to play a major role in the movie. Anup Bhandari’s debut, the mystery thriller Kannada movie RangiTaranga (2015) starring his brother, was critically acclaimed. Apart from being a writer and director, Anup is also a skilled lyricist and composer.