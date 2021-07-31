Kiara Advani to star opposite Ram Charan in director Shankar’s next film

Tentatively titled ‘RC15’, the film will be Ram Charan’s 15th and will mark Dil Raju’s 50th production venture.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Kiara Advani has been roped in as a lead, along with actor Ram Charan, in director Shankar’s upcoming film. The filmmakers took to social media on Saturday, July 31, to announce that Kiara is being paired opposite Ram Charan in the movie. Sharing the news with fans, Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house bankrolling the movie, wrote, “Joining us on this super exciting journey is the talented and gorgeous @advani_kiara! Welcome on board (sic).” The new poster features Kiara Advani and Shankar talking to each other. Both of them are dressed in white.

The announcement was made on July 31 marking Kiara’s 29th birthday. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The project marks the second collaboration between Kiara Advani and Ram Charan, after the 2019 Telugu action movie Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

The movie has been tentatively titled RC15, since it marks Ram Charan’s 15th outing. Interestingly, the film will be Dil Raju’s 50th production venture.

On July 4, actor Ram Charan met with producer Dil Raju and director S Shankar in Chennai. “Had a fabulous day in Chennai yesterday! Thank you @shankarshanmugh Sir and family for being such great hosts. Looking forward to #RC15. Updates coming very soon! (sic),” Ram Charan tweeted.

Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of the biographical drama Shershaah. The movie is set to premiere on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video on August 12, ahead of India’s Independence Day.

Also starring Siddharth Malhotra, Shershaah marks the Bollywood debut of director Vishnu Vardhan, who has predominantly worked in Tamil films such as Sarvam, Arrambam, and Arinthum Ariyamalum, among others.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming period action drama RRR and in the Telugu film Acharya.