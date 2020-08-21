Khel Ratna awards: Rohit Sharma, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Vinesh Phogat among winners

An unprecedented five sports persons were picked for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, while a whopping 29 were recommended for the Arjuna award.

Star cricketer Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, and women's hockey captain Rani Rampal were among an unprecedented five sportspersons awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, while a whopping 27 have been conferred with the Arjuna award by the sports ministry's selection committee.

Paddler Manika Batra and Rio Paralympic gold-winning high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu were the other two who got the country's highest sporting honour by a 12-member selection committee. Rampal was a late addition to the initial list of four.

For the Arjuna, Indian pacer Ishant Sharma, teen shooting sensations Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker, sprinter Dutee Chand, footballer Sandesh Jhinghan, woman cricketer Deepti Sharma, woman boxer Lovlina Borgohain and Indian luge legend Shiva Keshavan are some of the big names.

Rower Dattu Bhokannal, boxer Manish Kaushik, wrestler Rahul Aware, recurve archer Atanu Das, women's hockey team player Deepika Thakur, kabaddi player Deepak Hooda, tennis player Divij Sharan, woman paddler Madhurima Patkar and badminton men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have also been awarded.

The 31-year-old Ishant has played 97 Tests and 80 ODIs for India, grabbing over 400 international wickets.

This is the first time in the history of awards that five athletes were recommended for the top sporting accolade with the final decision resting on sports minister Kiren Rijiju.

In 2016, four athletes â€” star shuttler P V Sindhu, gymnast Dipa Karmakar, shooter Jitu Rai, and wrestler Sakshi Malik â€” were collectively given this award.

The 33-year-old Rohit will only be the fourth cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, just-retired Mahendra Singh Dhoni and current skipper Virat Kohli to be conferred with the Khel Ratna.

Tendulkar was the first Indian cricketer to get the honour in 1998, followed by Dhoni in 2007 and Kohli in 2018. Kohli won it jointly with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu.

The committee, comprising the likes of Virender Sehwag and former hockey captain Sardar Singh, met at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters and finalised the names.

While Rohit has been recognised for his ever-rising accomplishments with the bat, Vinesh has been rewarded for her gold medals in the 2018 Commonwealth and Asian Games besides a bronze in the 2019 Asian Wrestling Championships.

Terming it as one of the biggest moments of her career, Vinesh promised to live upto the expectations associated with the award.

"It's a proud moment for me. It was a long wait but it was worthwhile. If God permits I would live up to the reputation associated with this award," Vinesh had said.

Thangavelu is being rewarded for his gold medal in the 2016 Rio Paralympics in the T42 high jump category. T42 applies to athletes with a single above the knee amputations or a disability that is comparable.

Star paddler Manika was awarded for her remarkable performance in 2018, a year during which she won the Commonwealth Games gold medal and Asian Games bronze in women's singles.

Rani is the lone female hockey player who was recommended for the honour.

Before Rani, only Dhanraj Pillay (2000) and Sardar Singh (2017) won the prestigious award. Sardar, incidentally, was a part of the 12-member selection committee this year.

"Rani's name was a late inclusion after some members wanted a discussion on her nomination. After due deliberation, everyone felt that she deserves the recognition for her achievements," a source close to the development had told PTI.

In a first, this year's National Sports Awards ceremony, which normally held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with all the winners logging in from their respective places to hear their names being announced on August 29.

August 29 is celebrated as the National Sports Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand.

The Khel Ratna comprises a medallion, a certificate, and a cash prize of Rs 7.5 lakh.

The Arjuna award comes with a cash prize of Rs 5,00,000, a bronze statue of mythological hero Arjuna and a scroll.

The National Sports Awards also include the Dronacharya and the Dhyan Chand honours for achievements in coaching. They are conferred every year by the President of India.

List of awardees:

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Aaward: Rohit Sharma (cricket), Mariyappan T (Para Athletics), Vinesh Phogat (wrestling), Manika Batra (table tennis), Rani Rampal (hockey)

Arjuna Award: Atanu Das (Archery), Dutee Chand (Athletics), Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (Badminton), Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty (Badminton), Vishesh Bhriguvanshi (Basketball), Subedar Manish Kaushik (Boxing), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), Ishant Sharma (Cricket), Deepti Sharma (Cricket), Sawant Ajay Anant (Equestrian), Sandesh Jhingan (Football), Aditi Ashok (Golf), Akashdeep Singh (Hockey), Deepika (Hockey), Deepak (Kabaddi), Kale Sarika Sudhakar (Kho Kho), Dattu Baban Bhokanal (Rowing), Manu Bhaker (Shooting), Saurabh Chaudhary (Shooting), Madhurika Suhas Patkar (Table Tennis), Divij Sharan (Tennis), Shiva Keshavan (Winter Sports),. Divya Kakran (Wrestling), Rahul Aware (Wrestling), Suyash Narayan Jadhav (Para Swimming), Sandeep (Para Athletics), Manish Narwal (Para Shooting).