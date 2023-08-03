Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met the Karnataka Cabinet ministers here to discuss the party's strategies and preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The party said that it would be aiming to win at least 20 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

Some crucial decisions were taken after the meeting in which Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy and state unit chief D.K. Shivakumar, along with Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala were also present.

The meeting of the leaders lasted over three hours.

After the meeting, briefing the media, Surjewala said: "In the meeting, more than 36 leaders of Karnataka were present, including the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy and several other top state leaders.

"For the victory in assembly elections earlier this year, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi congratulated them. For 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it has been decided that one person from the organisation and one minister will be the incharge of a Parliamentary constituency each till the elections are not over and they will be responsible for all the preparations of the party there," Surjewala said.

He said that Kharge and Rahul Gandhi also congratulated the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister for launching all the guarantees in the state.

The Congress leader said that during the meeting it was decided that the party workers will also visit the beneficiaries of the schemes in the state and ensure their positive participation in the Lok Sabha elections.

Surjewala further said that the 200 units of free electricity scheme will be launched from August 5 in the state.

He also said that between August 15-20, around 1.30 crore women will start getting Rs 2,000 per month directly into their bank accounts under the Gruha Lakshami scheme.

Surjewala further said that the Chief Minister, the state unit chief, have said that the party will win at least 20 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

"The Congress will win more than three fourths of the Lok Sabha seats in the state. We will even try to win all the 28 seats but we have decided to win at least 20 seats in the state," Surjewala added.

He further said: "Today, we have worked out a new strategy for the (2024) parliamentary elections and we all have taken the accountability and we will take forward ... how we took everything during the assembly elections."