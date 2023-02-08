Kharge demands JPC to probe Adani, BJP says will form one for his Louis Vuitton scarf

Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal, who is also the Minister for Commerce and Industry, said that Leader of Opposition casting aspersions on the Prime Minister was unacceptable.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition, came down heavily on the Union government and demanded a probe by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) in the Adani case even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seated in the House. Kharge’s submissions during the motion of thanks on the President's Address at the Rajya Sabha met with interruptions from the ruling party MPs and the chair.

Kharge said if the government is not afraid of anything then a JPC should be constituted." Taking on the PM, Kharge alleged, "Wealth of one of the closest friends of the Prime Minister increased by 12 times in the last two and half years. In 2014 it was Rs 50,000 crore group while in 2019 it became Rs 1 lakh crore group, but what 'jadu' (magic) happened that suddenly in two years assets worth Rs 12 lakh crore came...is it due to the favour of friendship."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reacted sharply and said, "It is a very smart thing to say... but it is completely infused with insinuation against the Prime Minister and that is what we are objecting to." While the Chair asked for proof, he said that there should be discussion in national interest. To this Kharge responded furiously, "I speak the truth, is it anti-national? I am not anti-national and more patriotic than anyone here as I am 'bhoomi-putra'. You are looting the country and telling me that I am an anti-national."

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said Kharge was insinuating against the Prime Minister which can't be allowed. “Any report from any corner of the world cannot be quoted here," he said. Kharge had mentioned the Hindenburg report on Adani while attacking the government. The Chair said "the discourse can't be on allegations that you can't substantiate. I cannot allow this House to be a platform of freefall of information."

Taking a jibe at Kharge, Goyal said if the JPC can be allowed in a case regarding an “individual”, then it can also probe the source of the Louis Vuitton scarf that the Leader of Opposition was wearing.

"He is talking of purported wealth that does not have any merit. That is a share market calculation. The Joint Committee is formed when the allegations are proved like in the case of coal-gate or the 2G scam or when there are any allegations against the government,” Goyal said.

"As per his demand, if a Joint Parliamentary Committee is formed in the case of any individual probe, then the committee can also probe the scarf of Louis Vuitton which he is wearing. The JPC can also probe who paid for his scarf or from where he got this and how much money he spent to buy this. But this is not the function of JPC," Goyal added in his reply.