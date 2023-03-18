Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh arrested by Punjab police: Reports

Internet services have also been suspended in parts of Punjab till 12 pm on Sunday, March 19 as Amritpalâ€™s supporters are circulating videos asking people to arrive at Shahkot.

Amritpal Singh, a radical preacher and Khalistan supporter, was arrested by the Punjab police on Saturday, March 18, according to reports. According to NDTV, a special team of the Punjab state police followed Amritpalâ€™s convoy while he was travelling to Jalandharâ€™s Shahkot. Internet services have also been suspended in parts of Punjab till 12 pm on Sunday, March 19 as Amritpalâ€™s supporters are circulating videos asking people to arrive at Shahkot. They have also been sharing videos of police vehicles chasing Amritpalâ€™s cavalcade in Moga district. According to reports, at least six associates of Amritpal Singh were detained.

On February 23, an armed mob led by Amritpal Singh clashed with police and laid siege to a police station near Amritsar, demanding the release of one of their colleagues who had been taken into custody in an alleged kidnapping case. Six policemen were injured in the clash.

Police officials later clarified that they were unable to control the crowd as they were carrying a physical copy of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, as a shield. As internet services were suspended, Punjab Police urged people to maintain peace and harmony and not to spread panic, fake news or hate speech.

"All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge) & all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be suspended from 18th March (12:00 hours) to 19th March (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety," the government said.