KGF2 song in Bharat Jodo Yatra video: Karnataka HC upholds FIR against Rahul Gandhi

The FIR was filed over alleged copyright infringement through the use of a song from the popular Kannada movie ‘KGF Chapter 2’ in the promotional video for Bharat Jodo Yatra.

On Wednesday, June 28, the Karnataka High Court declined to quash the First Information Report (FIR) registered by music company MRT Music against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Supriya Shrinate. The FIR was filed over alleged copyright infringement by using a song from the popular Kannada movie KGF Chapter 2 in the promotional video for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, presiding over the single bench, noted, "The petitioner appeared to have tampered with the source code, which would amount to infringement. The complainant's copyright is taken for granted, and therefore, prima facie, all this requires investigation." The court reserved its order after hearing arguments from both sides on June 23.

MRT Music has also filed a civil suit in this matter. A trial court had previously directed the blocking of the social media handles of the Congress party and Bharat Jodo Yatra. However, the High Court lifted this order on an appeal filed by the Congress party, based on their undertaking to take down the offending videos.

The FIR invokes offenses under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 465 (forgery), read with Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as section 63 of the Copyright Act and section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

During the hearing, senior advocate Vikram Huilgol, representing the petitioners, argued that section 63 of the Copyright Act imposes a heightened threshold of infringement. "The question of infringement at large itself is before the civil court. They have preferred a suit under section 55,” LiveLaw reported.

He further contended that section 63 speaks of "knowingly" infringing copyright, but the complaint does not mention any such intention. He questioned whether merely being portrayed in a video with background music would amount to a conscious act of copyright infringement. "Onus in section 63 is to show that a person knowingly infringed the copyright."

Senior advocate S Sriranga and advocate Pranav Kumar Mysore, representing the complainant M Naveen Kumar, argued that the accused had manipulated the source code and superimposed the video. They pointed out that the Copyright Act provides for both civil remedies and criminal prosecution, and the outcome of one does not depend on the other, subject to just exceptions.

The counsel also highlighted section 2(f) of the Act, emphasising that it was not only the background audio but the entirety of their work that had been used without permission. They stated that the font, lyrics, and animation were all utilised, with only the logo being changed.

