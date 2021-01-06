'KGF' star Yash's son has hilarious reaction to mundan ceremony

The toddler appears baffled to find his hair gone.

news Sandalwood

Superstar Yash and his wife, actor Radhika Pandit, have been delighting their followers on microblogging site Instagram with cute photos and videos of their children: Ayra and Yatharv. On Tuesday, Radhika uploaded a picture of their younger sonâ€™s mundan ceremony. The photo is of KGF star Yash and their son after the latter had his hair shaved. Another photo shows the tiny totâ€™s reaction to his shaved head.

Radhika captioned the image, "Before realising and then after... #radhikapandit #nimmaRP." In the first picture, the superstar can be seen holding their son right after the ceremony. Dressed in traditional wear, the father-son duo look happy. In the other picture, the toddler appears baffled to find his hair gone. Their son celebrated his first birthday last year. He was born on October 30 in 2019.

On the work front, Yash is gearing up for the release of his blockbuster film KGFâ€™s second instalment. KGF: Chapter 2â€™s teaser will be out on January 8, the birthday of the lead actor Yash. The teaser will be out at 10.18 am. The director had recently shared a still of the film showcasing the star near a bonfire.

The film is among the most anticipated flicks of 2021. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the filmâ€™s shoot was completed recently and it is in the post-production stage. The film will be a multilingual venture and will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The production house Homable Pictures has also released newsletters titled 'KGF Times' to share trivia about the franchise with fans.

The film promises to be a high-octane action drama. KGF: Chapter 2 stars Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Prakash Raj apart from Yash.