'KGF: Chapter 2' release date is here

The sequel, starring actor Yash in the lead, will hit screens this year.

KGF: Chapter 2 will release on October 23 this year, the film's production house Hombale Films confirmed on Friday.

The film will hit the screens in the state during the Dussehra holidays.

The poster for the sequel is set on a red background with a silhouette image of Yash carrying a gun in his hand, with the words, "May I come in..." In December 2019, the first look poster of the film was released.

KGF: Chapter 2 is the sequel to KGF: Chapter 1 which was released in December 2018 in five different languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Similar to the first film, the sequel will be released in five languages. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will reprise the role of the antagonist opposite actor Yash, who played the lead role in the first film. Reports stated that the climactic scene of the sequel will involve a fight between Yash's character Rocky and Sanjay Dutt's character Adheera. The film was shot at Kolar Gold Fields.

The first film turned out to be a box office hit and was also released digitally on Amazon Prime. However, critics gave a mixed review for the film despite its box office appeal. The first film broke several box office records for a Kannada film. It recorded the first entry of a Kannada film to enter the Rs 200-crore club worldwide. It also became the first Kannada film to release in Pakistan commercially.

The film was directed by Prashanth Neel who returns to direct the sequel. Vijay Kiragandur is the producer of the films under the banner Hombale Films. The rest of the cast includes Achyuth Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Nassar, Anant Nag and Vasishta N Simha.