'KGF 2' shoot resumes, Prakash Raj tweets photos from sets

Prakash Raj tweeted that he was 'back to work' and shared two photographs from the set.

Flix Sandalwood

After the team of KGF confirmed that shooting for the sequel will resume from August 26, photos of actor Prakash Raj from the sets have gone viral. In March, when the lockdown was imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, shooting in film industries across the country came to a near standstill. Gradually, in the 'Unlock' phase, shootings have resumed.

Prakash Raj tweeted that he was 'back to work' and shared two photographs from the set. The actor is dressed in a grey suit in the pictures, and the shooting is reportedly going on in Bengaluru.

KGF: Chapter 2 is a highly anticipated follow-up to the first film which was a blockbuster. Starring Yash in the lead role of Rocky, the film directed by Prashanth Neel told the story of a young boy who grows into a criminal in the Mumbai underworld. A part of the film is set in the Kolar Gold Fields, and is rumoured to be inspired by the life of a history sheeter called Thangam.

Start Camera..Action... BACK TO WORK.. pic.twitter.com/LzFFhJrsjG â€” Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 26, 2020

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is playing Adheera, the main antagonist in the sequel. Raveena Tandon has also joined the cast of the film. A few days ago, it was reported that Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with Stage 3 lung cancer. The KGF team said that the actor will join the shoot after a break for his treatment. He reportedly has only three days of shoot left for the film. A petition seeking to restrict Sanjay Dutt from acting in KGF: Chapter 2 since he was convicted in the Mumbai bomb blast case was recently dismissed by the Karnataka High Court.

Veteran actor Ananth Nag was also part of the first film and he played a journalist whose book on KGF sparks interest. The female lead was played by Srinidhi Shetty.

KGF: Chapter 2 is expected to continue from where the first film stopped, with Rocky on the verge of leading a rebellion among the workers in the gold mines who are exploited.