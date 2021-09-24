Kerala's ruling LDF calls for hartal to back farmers' protest on Sep 27

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, spearheading the agitation against the Union government's farm laws, has announced a 'Bharat bandh' on September 27.

news Protest

The Ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala has called for a state-wide hartal on September 27 to express solidarity with the farmers protesting against Union government's contentious farm laws. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, spearheading the agitation against the farm laws, has announced a "Bharat Bandh" on September 27 aiming at further strengthening and expanding the farmers' agitation which began in November last year. In solidarity, the CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala will observe state wide hartal on the same day.

The decision was announced by LDF convenor and CPI(M) acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan after the meeting of the leaders of the ruling party alliance on Thursday, September 24. Talking to reporters, Vijayaraghavan said that five lakh people will participate in the protest in the state against the Union government's “anti-farmer” policy.

"We have decided to take part in it as we are fighting the wrong policies of the Union government. Just look into the farmers’ protest... now it has been more than a year since the protest began and we here in Kerala will fully join the nationwide protest. Around 5 lakh people will take part in the state which will be split into groups of five each in one place to observe COVID-19 protocols," said Vijayaraghavan.

He also said that all public examinations scheduled for that day will be changed. He claimed that over 100 organisations including motor transport workers, bank employees and farmers organisations have extended their support to the LDF agitation. The protesting farmers have been demanding the repeal of the laws, which they say will do away with the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha is an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers' agitation. On Thursday, SKM urged all political parties and state governments to lend their support to this 'Bharat Bandh' and stand with the farmers in their "quest to defend principles of democracy and federalism".

"SKM appeals to every Indian to join this nationwide movement and make the 'Bharat Bandh' a resounding success. In particular, we appeal to all organisations of workers, traders, transporters, businessmen, students, youth and women and all social movements to extend solidarity with the farmers that day," the statement said.

The bandh will be held from 6 am to 4 pm during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions have been urged to remain shut. All emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies will be exempted.

