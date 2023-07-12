Kerala YouTuber Thoppi arrested again in harassment complaint

The complainant alleged that a distasteful video published by Thoppi had led to harassment by his fans.

The Kerala police arrested YouTuber Mohammad Nihad aka Thoppi, known for his controversial channel â€˜Mrz Thoppiâ€™, for a second time on Monday, July 10. Thoppi was arrested by the Sreekandapuram police, in Kannur district, in connection with the complaint of one Saji Xavior. In his complaint, Saji alleged that a distasteful video published by the former had led to harassment by his fans. Thoppi was later allowed to go on station bail.

In the video behind the complaint, Thoppi can be seen getting the phone number of Saji from a poster the latter had put up advertising his business. Saji does metal fencing work and had put up his number on a metal fence. In the video, Thoppi proceeds to call the number and speak obscenities to an unsuspecting Saji, who later cuts the call. After the video went viral among Thoppiâ€™s followers, similar calls started allegedly pouring in to Sajiâ€™s phone. As the harassment allegedly got out of hand, Saji filed a police complaint against Thoppi.

Thoppi has been booked under section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material)of the Information Technology Act and section 120(o) (causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance of himself to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous call, letter, writing, message, e-mail or through a messenger) of the Kerala Police Act.

Thoppi was earlier arrested on June 22 for allegedly using â€˜foul languageâ€™ in a song that he sang at the inauguration of a shop in Valanchery. The charges against him also included obstruction of traffic. At the time of his first arrest, Thoppi had live streamed the happenings. He had allegedly initially refused to open the door, which then got jammed, and was broken down by the police. Thoppi had also been booked by the Kannapuram police in Kannur under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act for circulating a video with obscene conversations.

Thoppi is an online gamer, rapper, and YouTuber. He acquired fame through his gaming videos on YouTube that feature him playing PUBG and making abusive, misogynistic, homophobic remarks. His followers include young persons, including school-going children.

