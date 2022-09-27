Kerala: Youth spends 90 minutes atop a tree to escape herd of wild elephants

Saji said that he was working in his field in Idukki district when he noticed he was surrounded by a herd of wild elephants, and climbed a nearby eucalyptus tree for protection.

A young man in Kerala was stuck atop a tree for over 90 minutes, in a bid to escape a herd of wild elephants that had entered his farmland in Chinnakanal in Idukki district. As the elephants began heading in his direction, a panicked Saji ran to a eucalyptus tree nearby, and climbed on top of it in a bid to avoid an attack. The elephants remained at the spot for over 1.5 hours before local residents and forest officials chased them away.

Saji was working in his land when he suddenly found himself in the middle of a herd of wild elephants. Seeing that the elephants were heading towards him, Saji tried to run away. But realising that outrunning an elephant is a difficult task, he started climbing up a nearby Eucalyptus tree and reached the top. The elephants, unwilling to move from the place, surrounded the tree where Saji was perched. Meanwhile, Saji started shouting for help, and they were heard by residents, who banded together and informed forest officials. After around 90 minutes, they managed to drive away the wild elephants by bursting crackers and through other means, following which Saji climbed down.

“I was working on my land and was startled to see elephants coming towards me. I ran and then decided to climb the tree as the elephants neared me. I stayed up for a long time, after which the local residents came and helped me,” Saji told the media. Meanwhile, the locals at Chinnakanal demanded the Forest Department to step up vigilance against wild animals entering the fields, which they say cause damage to the crops.

Earlier in September, an official of the Kerala Forest Department’s Rapid Response Team succumbed after being attacked by a wild elephant in Palappilly near Thrissur. Hussain Kalpur was part of the team in Wayanad and was working at the veterinary squad division of the Forest department. Hussain sustained injuries to his back and spinal cord after being attacked by a wild tusker on September 4, and while he was rushed to the Thrissur Jubilee Mission Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Ernakulam, he succumbed on September 15.

(With IANS inputs)