Kerala youngsters hit a bike on purpose to make video, vehicles confiscated

In the video, a bike can be seen speeding and hitting the rear end of another bike intentionally.

An absurd idea to make a ‘troll’ video has landed a group of young men in Kerala’s Alappuzha district in trouble. Six people, who intentionally got into a minor bike accident to make the video, have been identified by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), which confiscated the vehicles used by the youth and suspended their licenses, News18 Malayalam reported.

In the video that surfaced, a bike can be seen speeding and slowing down a bit before hitting the rear end of another bike. Two men, including an aged person, were riding on the bike that got hit and were pushed forward by the force of the collision. Luckily, the bikes did not collapse to the ground.

The video further shows the young men slowing down their bike parallel to the bike which got hit, while in the background, a dialogue from famous Malayalam film In Harihar Nagar plays. The dialogue of Appukuttan, a character played by Jagadheesh in the film, says “Not just me, they are also there,” after he intentionally knocks down an aged man. The same audio can be heard playing in the background of the video.

Watch video of the accident

According to reports, the incident took place two weeks ago and the six young men have been identified as natives of Mahadevikadu near Harippad in Alappuzha. The RC (Registration Certificate) book of the bikes and their driver licenses have been suspended for six months.

Reportedly, a vehicle of one the youngsters against whom MVD initiated action, had met with an accident recently near Thrikkunnapuzha, resulting in the death of a 38-year-old woman. Though he had fled without stopping after the accident, Haripad police later identified the man and had confiscated the vehicle.

The MVD had recently announced that it had stepped up vehicle inspection in the state, in the wake of National Road Safety month, to crack down on violations. It had also recently launched ‘Operation Screen’ to crackdown on the use of sun films, curtains or other vision blocking materials inside the vehicle.