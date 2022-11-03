Kerala: Writer TP Rajeevan of â€˜KTN Kottoorâ€™ fame passes away at 63

Rajeevan is best known for two of his fictional works â€” â€˜KTN Kottoor: Ezhuthum Jeevithavumâ€™ and â€˜Paleri Manikyam: Oru Paathirakolapathakatinte Kathaâ€™.

Noted writer, poet, screenplay writer from Kerala, TP Rajeevan, passed away on the night of Wednesday, November 2. The 63-year-old was under treatment in a private hospital at Kozhikode. Thachom Poyil Rajeevan penned several stories and essays in English as well as Malayalam.

Rajeevan has worked as a journalist in New Delhi for a while and then as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the University of Calicut. He is best known for two of his fictional works - â€˜KTN Kottoor: Ezhuthum Jeevithavum' and 'Paleri Manikyam: Oru Paathirakolapathakatinte Katha'. Both the stories have been adapted into films. Further, his book 'KTN Kottoor: Ezhuthum Jeevithavum' won him the 2014 Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award. The book follows KTN Kottoor, a writer-activist from the Malabar region. It was translated into English by PJ Mathew and was titled 'The Man Who Learnt to Fly But Could Not Land'.

Apart from this, he has also penned several poetry collections, including 'Vayalkkarayil Ippolillatha', 'Pranayasathakam', and 'Deerkhakalam'. He has also authored a travelogue - 'Purappettu Poya Vakku'.

