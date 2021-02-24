Kerala woman who was abducted says she was made to smuggle gold by gang

Bindu said that she was innocent and said that the media reports about her involvement in gold smuggling were false.

news Crime

The startling incident of an Alappuzha native woman being abducted by an unknown gang of men has taken a new turn as the woman, who was released, has come out stating that she was forced into being a gold carrier. Bindu, a native of Kurattikadu in Mannar was abducted from her house in the wee hours of Monday morning and was found near Palakkad’s Vadakkanchery, after being released the same day. While police have arrested one man in connection with the case, Bindu came out to the media on Tuesday claiming that she was innocent. She was responding to media reports which claimed that she had links to the gold smuggling racket as she had travelled by air frequently.

It was on Monday 1.30 am that a group of men broke into the house of the woman, forcefully taking her out. Her family had complained that a group of 15 men barged into the house with sticks and machetes. They also recalled that the group first rang the bell, and then broke down the door of the house and abducted Bindu. The family had alleged that a gang from Koduvally in Kozhikode was behind the abduction.

Bindu who was found in Palakkad, had sustained injuries, including a fracture in the back.

Talking to the media, she said that she had returned from Dubai on February 19. While on her way, a man named Haneefa had handed her a pack, stating that someone will pick it up from her. “But later, after security checks, I was informed that it was gold. When I landed in Mali airport, I discarded the pack as I did not want to get into trouble,” Bindu said.

She also added that ever since landing in Kerala, she was being followed and threatened by men, who were part of the gang. “When I landed, one man was waiting for me in the airport. He was keen that I go with him. Though we did not go with them, many vehicles were following us throughout. The next day, someone visited and told me, they mistook me for someone. We were planning to file a complaint to police, but on Monday morning, they abducted me,” Bindu says.

She added that the gang physically assaulted her and snatched her gold earring and chain. “Many reports had claimed that I was part of the gold smuggling racket. If one had enquired before making such claims, they would know. Even though the doctor has now asked me to undergo an MRI scan, but I postponed it since I don't even have Rs 5,000 to undergo the scan,” Bindu stated.

Watch video of Bindu's statements to media:

Being asked about her frequent travel history, travelling thrice to Dubai since last year, Bindu said that she had flown initially due to lockdown and then as part of her work.

Meanwhile, Mannar police officials told TNM that a resident in the region named Peter has been arrested in connection with the case. Though he was not part of the abduction gang, police allege he is related to them. “He has been booked under sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), 365 (Kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 27 (Punishment for using arms) of Arms Act.

Meanwhile, Customs officials have also collected statements from Bindu.