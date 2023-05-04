Kerala woman’s death over cyber harassment: Accused found dead in hotel room

According to police, Arun Vidhyadharan, the accused, had checked into the room two days ago under a fake name.

The accused in stalking and abetting the death by suicide of a 26-year-old woman in Kerala was found dead in a hotel room in Kanhangad on Thursday, May 4. According to police, the deceased Arun Vidhyadharan (34) checked into the room two days ago. He booked the room under the fake name ‘Rajesh’ and said he was from Perinthalmanna. It was after his death that the police identified him as Arun, the accused in the death of the woman.

Athira VM, a woman from Manjoor of Kerala’s Kottayam district, died by suicide on May 1, worried over cyber harassment by Arun, who had been stalking and threatening her. Arun and Athira were formerly in a relationship and he turned abusive after the couple broke up. He was booked by the Kaduthuruthy police for abetment of Athira’s death by suicide, and a lookout notice was put out for him on Wednesday, May 3.

After Arun’s body was found, Kottayam Superintendent of Police K Karthik told the media, “He is the accused in the case related to the death of a girl. He was found dead at a lodge in Kanhangad. Looking at the photographs, it has been identified that it's the same person. After completing all the formalities, the body will be brought here.”

Athira had filed a complaint with the Kaduthuruthy police in the last week of April mentioning that Arun had continuously threatened her with defamation and circulated her pictures without consent on Facebook. She has also written that all these incidents had caused significant distress and harm to her personal and professional life.

There were allegations that the police did not act promptly on Athira’s complaint. But the Kaduthuruthy police said they called Arun and asked him to report at the station immediately after receiving the complaint, but he went into hiding.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.