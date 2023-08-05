Kerala woman disguises as nurse, attempts murder on new mother

A woman was arrested by the Pulikeezhu police in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta for attempting to kill the mother of a newborn at a hospital. Anusha, a 30-year-old woman from Kayamkulam, tried to kill Sneha, 24, inside a hospital room in Parumala on August 4. After allegedly disguising herself as a nurse, Anusha injected a vacant syringe into the veins of Sneha, which caused her a cardiac arrest. Sneha, who had given birth just four days before this incident, is currently out of danger.

According to the police FIR (First Information Report), Anusha planned the crime because she was allegedly in a relationship with Sneha’s husband Arun, and Anusha disguised herself in a nurse’s attire with the intention to kill Sneha. The report says that the murder attempt happened at around 3 pm on August 4 when the accused entered room number 102 of the B3 ward and thrice injected air into the right hand of the survivor with an empty syringe. When air bubbles enter the vein of a person, it causes what is called a venous air embolism, which can lead to heart attack, stroke, or respiratory failure.

“My daughter became suspicious after the injections were given, and asked her mother to follow up with the nurse. So my wife followed the woman and saw that she was walking towards the lift and not to the nurse's station. She informed the nurses and they caught the accused and questioned her. My daughter (Sneha) had earlier attended the accused’s wedding as asked by her husband, but she did not recognise the woman in her headscarf and mask,” Sneha’s father Suresh told the media.

According to the police, Anusha and Arun knew each other for a long time. Anusha has been charged with Sections 419 (imprisonment for cheating by impersonation ), 450 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment for life), and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



