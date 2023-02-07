Kerala woman dies in bike mishap after cable gets entangled around her neck

The woman, identified as Usha, was returning home with her husband after attending a temple festival in Eruvel.

news Accident

A woman died in Kayamkulam in Keralaâ€™s Alappuzha district in a two-wheeler accident, after the cable of a regional channel got entangled around her neck. Usha, 56, died after she suffered serious head injuries in the accident which occurred on Monday February 6. The incident occurred at Edassery junction in Kareelakulangara at around 10 pm. The couple's home is in Karunagappally.

Usha was returning home with her husband Vijayan, after attending a temple festival in Eruvel. Vijayan apparently saw the cable hanging over the road and bent his head just in time. However, the woman riding pillion failed to notice it and the low-hanging cable strung around her neck, causing her to fall from the bike and hit her head. While Usha was immediately taken to the taluk hospital in Kayamkulam, she was declared brought dead. Her body has been kept at the Kayamkulam government hospital mortuary.

Speaking to Asianet News, local residents said that the cable, which was black in colour, did not have a reflector to give any sort of warning to motorists. Several complaints have been raised about this to the cable company but they have not done anything in this regard, alleged one of the residents.

In January this year, a 53-year-old woman died at the Kovalam bypass in Thiruvananthapuram after being hit by a speeding two-wheeler that was allegedly indulging in illegal bike racing. The woman, identified as Sindhu, had gone out for a morning walk when the accident happened.

According to an officer of Thiruvallam police station, the incident occurred around 7 am when the woman was crossing the bypass road to the other side. The bike rider was also seriously injured in the accident and was admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram medical college. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.