Kerala woman arrested for possessing ganja was framed by stalker, police find

Sobha Viswanath was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on January 31, 2021 after 850 grams of ganja was seized from her clothing store in Thiruvananthapuram.

In January 2021, a woman in Kerala was arrested after 850 grams of ganja was seized from her clothing store in Thiruvananthapuram. Sobha Viswanath, who runs the store Weaverâ€™s Village, secured bail the next day, but her business was badly affected. In a recent development, it has been revealed that she was framed by a male friend who was reportedly stalking her, for rejecting his proposal. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on January 31, 2021.

Following the incident, Sobha had written to the Chief Minister of Kerala and the Director General of Police, seeking justice. The CM then ordered a Crime Branch enquiry into the matter. In April, Thiruvananthapuram Crime Branch Deputy Police Superintendent Amminikuttan S submitted a report to the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, stating that Sobha was not involved in the case and that her name was removed from the First Information Report (FIR). It also said that Harish, son of the owner of Lords Hospital Dr Haridas and Vivek Raj, a formal employee of Weaverâ€™s Village, will be added as accused in the case.

Harish and Sobha were reportedly friends. She told the media that she had rejected a proposal from him, which might have prompted him to frame her in the ganja case. The police also found that Vivek with the help of another woman staff in the cloth store hid the ganja in the store, to frame Sobha as plotted by Harish.

"I said 'no' some months ago, maybe that is why this was done. I had informed the police that either this was done by my ex-husband, or this person who had been stalking and torturing me ever since I said 'no' to him. I fought this for six months because I did not want to lose the name I gained struggling to build an enterprise in the last 10 years," Sobha told Asianet News.