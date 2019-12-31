Kerala woman and newborn die after delivery, kin files medical negligence complaint

Death

28-year old Vishalakshi and her newborn died on Saturday night while being shifted from the Ayurveda Hospital for Women and Children in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ayurveda Medical Education Director Dr Jollykutty Eapen has begun an internal inquiry in the incident where a 28-year-old mother and her newborn died after the delivery at the Women and Children’s Ayurveda hospital at Poojapura in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday night.

Visalakshi, a native of Karamana in the city, was admitted at the hospital on December 19. Her condition deteriorated on the night of December 28, Saturday, after she delivered the baby. The newborn also allegedly developed some complications. The hospital authorities then decided to shift the two to the Sree Avitom Tirunal Hospital for Mother and Children, a medical college hospital in the government sector, which is seven kilometres away from Poojappura. However, the mother and her baby died on the way.

Following this, Health Minister KK Shailaja, on Sunday, directed Ayurveda Medical Education Director to conduct an inquiry into the incident. The Minister had said that the order was issued considering the fact that the hospital is well-equipped to conduct delivery and handle related services as it has doctors and other facilities.

The relatives of the woman have filed a complaint with the Poojapura police, alleging medical negligence that caused the death of the mother and child.

Meanwhile, Dr Jollykutty told TNM that they have started the inquiry on Monday and visited the hospital. “We are also awaiting the post-mortem report of the mother and her baby,” she said.

The hospital is perhaps the only Ayurveda hospital in the state which has delivery services.

“The hospital lacked many facilities in the past but now we are well equipped. We also have senior and junior gynaecologists. At the time of Visalakshi’s delivery, her health condition was deteriorating, and both the gynaecologists and as paediatrician were present at the hospital. All of them accompanied the woman to the SAT hospital. So, it was not about lack of facility at this hospital. I will submit the report after getting the post-mortem report,” Dr Jollykutty added.

