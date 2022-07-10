Kerala to witness heavy rains: Orange warning in four districts, yellow in eight

According to the state disaster management authority, between July 3 to 7, six people lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Kerala and several homes were damaged.

news Weather

As heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange warning in four districts of the state for the day. The IMD at 4 pm issued orange alert for the day in the northern Kerala districts of Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The IMD has said, “Heavy (7cm to 11cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12cm to 20cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on July 10, 13 and 14, 2022. Heavy rainfall (7cm to 11cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on July 11 and 12, 2022.”

It also issued a yellow alert for all the remaining districts except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. A red warning indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in a 24 hour period, while orange warning means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow warning means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

The IMD further said widespread rain was likely in the southern state over the next five days with very heavy rains predicted on July 10, 13 and 14. According to the state disaster management authority, between July 3 to 7, six people lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Kerala and several homes were damaged.

The meteorological department in Thiruvananthapuram has also issued a warning for fishermen, predicting strong winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph to 65 kmph over Kerala coast from July 10 to July 14. Fishermen have bene advised not to venture into the sea.

With PTI inputs