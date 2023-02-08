Kerala Water Authority issues revised water tariff rates: Details

Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has issued the revised tariff, with the minimum charge for consumption of up to 5000 litres being increased to Rs 72.05 from Rs 22.05.

According to reports, the water charge has been increased by one paisa per litre, which has come into effect since February 3. Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has issued the revised tariff, with the minimum charge for consumption of up to 5000 litres being increased to Rs 72.05 from Rs 22.05.

The revised tariff is as follows:

> Up to 5000 litres - Rs 72.05

> Above 5,000 litres - Rs 1,272

> 15,000 to 20,000 litres - Rs 16.62 per 1,000 litres

> 20,000 to 25,000 litres - Rs 17.72 per 1,000 litres

> 25,000 to 30,000 litres - Rs 19.92 per 1,000 litres

> 30,000 to 40,000 litres - Rs 23.23 per 1,000 litres

> 40,000 to 50,000 litres - Rs 25.44 per 1,000 litres

> Two things have not been changed: waiver of water charges for Below Poverty Line families - 15,000 litres; and Rs 55.13 fixed charges

> Water charge has been waived for differently-abled persons and the marginalised

> Annual rate for corporation and municipal taps - Rs 21,838.68

> Annual rate for panchayat taps Rs 14,559.12

> minimum monthly rate for the non-domestic category - Rs 26.54 per 1,000 litres

> Industrial rates Rs 54.10 per 1,000