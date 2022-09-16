Kerala vendor beaten up by Cong workers for not paying Bharat Jodo Yatra donation

Terming their behaviour “unacceptable”, KPCC president K Sudhakaran said that the workers in question were suspended with immediate effect.

news Controversy

A vegetable vendor in Kerala’s Kollam district was allegedly threatened and harassed by workers of the Congress party on Thursday, September 15, for not paying Rs 2,000 as donation for the party’s Bharat Jodo yatra that is passing through the state. Based on the complaint of S Fawaz, the shopkeeper, a case has been registered against the party workers with regard to the incident at the Kunnicode police station in Kollam.

In a video that was aired by Malayalam news channels on Thursday night, three Congress workers can be seen engaged in a heated argument with the shopkeepers. One of the workers can also be seen throwing vegetables on the ground, as well as abusing and threatening the shopkeeper. “A group of Congress workers had come to us on Wednesday and asked for donations for the yatra. They had asked for Rs 2,000 but we could only give them Rs 500. At this point, they started abusing us and went on to damage the weighing machine in the shop as well as destroy the vegetables. They also tried to manhandle our cashier,” S Fawaz told the media.

Speaking to TNM, a police official from the Kunnicode station said that a case has been registered against the Congress workers under sections 447 (Punishment for criminal trespass), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, the police also told TNM that based on a complaint from one of the organisers of the yatra, a case has also been registered against Fawaz, who was reported to have gone to the yatra committee office and threatened the party workers following the incident at his shop. Fawaz has been charged under sections 294(B) (Sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Terming the incident as “unacceptable”, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran, on Friday, September 16, said that the party workers in question were suspended with immediate effect. “They do not represent our ideology and such behaviour is inexcusable. The party is crowdfunding small donations voluntarily unlike others who get corporate donations,” said Sudhakaran

Meanwhile, the Congress resumed the Bharat Jodo yatra, a 150-day-long foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, after a day's rest from Polayathodu in Kollam district of Kerala. Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, VD Satheesan, AICC general secretary in charge of Organisation, KC Venugopal, senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, RSP leader N K Premachandran among others were seen walking beside MP and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Rahul will interact with cashew workers, entrepreneurs, and party allies during the halt of the yatra at Neendakara in the district.