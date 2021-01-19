Kerala vaccination drive: 7891 health workers get vaccine shot on day two

With this, 16,010 people have been vaccinated in the state over both the days.

Health Minister of Kerala KK Shailaja Teacher on Monday said that 7,891 health workers were part of day two of COVID-19 vaccination drive in Kerala. The state had planned to vaccinate 11,851 participants in the second days of vaccine run in 127 centres across the state. Out of this number, 66.59 percent of people took the vaccine.

The vaccine drive happened in 11 centres in Kozhikode, eight centres in Ernakulam and nine centres in other districts. The minister also said that more centres in various districts were going to be added, as vaccination drives in little-known centres in the state had completed vaccination process for their participants.

On the second day too, Palakkad had the most number of health workers - 657 - who took the vaccine. 530 health workers in Alappuzha, 442 in Ernakulam, 508 in Idukki, 643 in Kannur, 476 in Kasargod, 571 in Kollam, 500 in Kottayam, 652 in Kozhikode, 656 in Malappuram, 648 in Pathanamthitta, 527 in Thiruvananthapuram, 616 in Thrissur and 465 in Wayanad had also taken the vaccine shots.

On day 1 of the drive, 8,062 health workers got vaccinated. Following this, on Sunday, 57 of these health workers got their vaccine shots. Altogether 16,010 health workers have so far got vaccinated in the state in the last three days.

No side effects to the vaccine have been reported in the state so far. Services such as ambulances, etc, have been made ready and the Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) kit is activated in each centre in case of any emergency scenarios.

A vaccination centre was also started in the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on Monday. Starting from Tuesday, vaccination centres will also begin in the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital, Puluvilla and Anchuthengu Community Health Centres in the state capital.

To lay to rest all queries related to the vaccine that the people are being given, Superintendent Dr A Santosh Kumar, of the SAT hospital within the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, Dr PS Indu, Chief of Community Medicine in India, famous paediatrician Dr Riyas, Dr PP Gangadharan, famous oncologist, were among those who got their vaccine hits on the second day of the drive.

With this, a total of 16,010 people have participated in the vaccine drive in the different districts of Kerala.