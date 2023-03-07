Kerala University announces six months maternity leave for students

The university also decided that any student who avails maternity leave can join classes without taking readmission.

Kerala University has announced that women students above 18 years of age can avail maternity leave of up to six months. The decision was taken on Sunday, March 5, at an annual syndicate meeting chaired by the universityâ€™s Vice Chancellor, Mohanan Kunnummal. During the meeting, it was also decided that any student who avails maternity leave can join classes without taking readmission. Principals of the respective colleges that are part of the university syndicate, can permit students to join classes again after verifying their medical certificates.

Earlier in January, Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu had announced that universities must grant 60 days of maternity leave to students. In a pioneering move, she also announced that students in all state universities under the Higher Education Department can avail menstrual leave. This was after the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) passed a similar provision, which was later extended to other universities. "Taking into consideration the mental and physical difficulties faced by female students during menstruation, necessary steps will be taken to implement menstrual leave in all universities," she said in a Facebook post.

CUSAT had taken the decision following a representation made by the SFI-led students' union of the university. Considering the long-pending demand of the students, the varsity, on January 11, had sanctioned an additional two per cent condonation of shortage of attendance to female students, in each semester. The order would be applicable to female students of all streams, including those pursuing PhD, in the university.

