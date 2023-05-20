Kerala Univ recommends removal of Christian College Principal after election fraud

A decision was also taken in the Kerala University syndicate meeting to file a case against A Vishak, who has been suspended from all the posts that he held in the SFI.

The Kerala University has recommended the removal of GJ Shyju, the Principal of Christian College Kattakada, after an alleged election fraud by a member of the Students Federation of India (SFI) surfaced. The decision was taken during a syndicate meeting of the University, where it was also decided to recommend a police probe into the entire election process.

Two SFI members from the college â€“ Aromal and Anakha â€“ won the college councillor elections in Kattakada Christian College held on December 12, 2022. On May 17, it was learnt that Anakhaâ€™s name was replaced with that of A Vishak, the Kattakada area committee secretary of the SFI. These councillors from various colleges elect the office bearers of the Kerala University Union. But when the Kattakada Christian College forwarded the names of the elected councillors to the Kerala University, Anakhaâ€™s name was replaced by Vishakâ€™s name.

Speaking to media persons, Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice Chancellor of Kerala University pointed out that the responsible person who oversaw the elections has not done the right thing. "The process is not the problem, manipulation is the problem. There will be scrutiny in all other colleges and only after that is completed will elections to elect the new Kerala University Union be held," said the VC.

The syndicate meeting has decided to inform the management of the college to see the in-charge principal Shyju be removed from the post, suspended and the cost of conducting a re-election recovered from him. It has also been decided to file a case against Vishak, who has been suspended from all the posts that he held in the SFI.

