Kerala Treasury officer Bijulal who allegedly swindled Rs 2 crore arrested

MR Bijulal who was the accountant at the Vanchiyoor Sub Treasury in Thiruvananthapuram was dismissed following the allegations.

The Kerala treasury officer who has been absconding after he was accused of swindling Rs 2 crore was nabbed by the police on Wednesday. MR Bijulal who was the accountant at the Vanchiyoor Sub Treasury in Thiruvananthapuram was dismissed two days ago following the allegations.

Bijulal was nabbed by the police when he came to his counsel’s office in Thiruvananthapuram. He had reportedly planned to surrender.

He spoke to the media even as he was being taken into custody by two officers in plain clothes.

“I am innocent and I have done no wrong. I am a person who plays online rummy card games. I have not taken a single rupee of the state government. If so, let the probe prove it. I am an avid player of online games and the money that I transferred to my account was the money that I got playing these games,” said Bijulal.

He claimed he had no clue about the reports that have surfaced which alleged that he had siphoned off the Rs 2 crore belonging to the Treasury.

Soon after his interaction with the media, he was taken away in a police jeep.

His counsel Poonthura Soman told the media that Bijulal had called him on Wednesday morning expressing his desire to surrender. “I had told him to come to my office and he came. He told me that he has done no wrong. As he was speaking to the media, two people came and took him away. I expressed my strong protest that police cannot take anyone into custody from any advocate's office,” said Soman.

Bijulal's wife, who is a school teacher, is also named as an accused in the case. On Tuesday, she spoke to Malayalam news channels and said that she was not aware about any such alleged fraudulent activities of Bijulal.

Bijulal had been absconding for the past few days and both the local police and the newly appointed Crime Branch police team have been tracking him.

The fraud was detected on July 28. According to the preliminary probe, money was allegedly transferred using the password and login name of a recently retired official.

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac in a Facebook post had said that while Bijulal has been dismissed, all others in the office, except Sub Treasury Officer Babu Prasad, will be transferred. It was Babu Prasad who found out the fraud.

Meanwhile, Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Surendran demanded a probe by a central agency into the fraud committed by the treasury official, while the Congress sought a comprehensive vigilance probe.

The state government has formed a special investigation team (SIT). It includes three people from the Finance Department and one person from the NIC (National Informatics Centre). They are directed to submit a report on the incident in five days’ time.

