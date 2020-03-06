Kerala temple has separate toilet for Brahmins, removes board after uproar

A picture of the three toilet stalls labelled 'Men', 'Women', and 'Brahmins' went viral online.

news Controversy

While a majority of public and private organisations or buildings have separate toilets for men and women, some have exclusive toilets for transgender persons. For example, Government College Malappuram in Kerala assigned a separate toilet for its first transgender student, Riya Isha, as it was a matter of comfort and safety for her. When Aravind G Christo, a journalist, visited a temple in Thrissur district of Kerala on Thursday, he noticed that there were three toilets within the premises. On closer look, he was astounded to find the board above the third toilet. It read: “Brahmins”.

Aravind immediately clicked a picture and uploaded it on Facebook, which has now gone viral, with many calling out the casteism in the way the toilets were allotted. Following criticism from all quarters, the temple has now removed the board.

This ‘special’ separate toilet is located at Kuttumukku Mahadeva Temple in Thrissur. Aravind told TNM that he visited the temple to attend a temple festival. “When I saw the board, it got me wondering if such practices continue to exist in a progressive state like Kerala. That’s why I took a picture and posted it on social media,” he said.

According to Kattumukku Mahadeva temple secretary Premakumaran, the board was fixed over 25 years ago. He claimed that the temple committee had not noticed this board all these years.

Incidentally, these toilets, located on the backside of the temple premises, are regularly used by the temple devotees. And the toilet with the board "Brahmins" is used by the temple priests and temple authorities. Besides, many temples have such exclusive toilets for the priests and other officials – but without the board.

“We immediately removed the board when this was brought to our notice,” Premakumaran said.

“We will not allow such practices in our temples and our society. It was absolutely unethical. I am a member of the CPI(M), and our party upholds Renaissance values. In such a situation, the board was a big mistake from our part," the secretary added.

After the image went viral, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Vilvattom area committee submitted a complaint to the Cochin Devaswam Board, requesting it to avoid such practices. “Such exclusive boards will tarnish the image of Kerala as the most literate state,” said DYFI Vilvattom area president Aravind Palliyil.

The president of the Cochin Devaswom Board, which manages the temple, also announced a probe into the matter. “Thrissur Devaswom Assistant Commissioner Jayakumar directed a probe in the issue and to submit a report,” said Devaswom Board president AB Mohanan.

And then, of course, there was a string of reactions, including memes, on social media platforms.

“A special gender that is only seen at Kuttumukku Mahadeva Temple,” wrote one user, while another user curiously enquired, “So this is what you call, ‘holy shit’?”