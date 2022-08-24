Kerala tables University Laws Amendment Bill clipping Guv's appointment powers

With the amendment, the search committee will have nominees of the state government and State Higher Education Council, which may end the Governor's discretion in the selection process.

Amid a standoff between the Kerala government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the state Assembly on Wednesday, August 24, tabled the University Laws Amendment Bill 2020, which clips the wings of the Governor in appointing Vice Chancellors to universities. Higher Education Minister R Bindu introduced the Bill in the Assembly. Among other changes proposed in the Bill, the number of members in the search committee to identify suitable VC candidates has been increased from three to five.

With the amendment, the search committee will have nominees of the state government and State Higher Education Council. This will in effect end the Governor's discretion in the selection process. The opposition slammed the Bill as anti-constitutional and against the regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC). R Bindu reacted to the opposition's criticism saying that in the UGC regulations, the number of members in the search committee is not stipulated, nor is there any suggestion of who they should be. State Law Minister P Rajeev said that the Bill will not curtail the discretion of the Governor in the appointment process, and that the state has the right to amend the law.

Meanwhile, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has reacted to the amendment Bill by saying that there was nothing wrong in it, and that the Assembly has the right to introduce it. However, he maintained that nepotism in the appointment of faculty to universities will not be allowed.

The amendment Bill was tabled amid a standoff between the Governor and government over various issues. Arif Mohammed Khan had recently stayed the appointment of Priya Varghese, wife of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayanâ€™s private secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP KK Ragesh, as Associate Professor at the Kannur University. The Governor also launched an attack on Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran, alleging that he was part of a conspiracy to attack Khan when he was invited to the varsity amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A special 10-day session of the Assembly has been convened to enact legislation on several ordinances which lapsed for want of the Governorâ€™s signature. The session began on August 22. On August 23, the Assembly introduced the Bill to amend the Lokayukta Act. With the amendment, the state government will get the power to either accept or reject the verdict of the anti-corruption body, after giving an opportunity to be heard. The Bill was sent to the Assembly Subject Committee.

