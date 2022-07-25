Kerala student admitted to hospital after suspected snake bite in classroom

While the initial tests revealed that the girl did not sustain any snake bite, doctors at the Palakkad district hospital have kept her under observation for 24 hours.

For a Class 4 student in Keralaâ€™s Palakkad, going to school almost turned into disaster as a snake found its way into her classroom. The girl, who studies at the Government Higher Secondary School in Palakkad, went to school as usual on Monday, July 25. However, as she was sitting at her desk, a snake that had found its way into the classroom slithered near her and coiled itself around her foot.

Upon noticing it, the child screamed in horror and shook her leg desperately in an attempt to shake it off, and the reptile disappeared into a nearby cupboard. On hearing her cries for help, teachers rushed to the classroom. The snake was then spotted and killed. The student, who was in shock, was rushed to the district hospital on the suspicion that she may have been bitten by the snake.

Doctors at the district hospital confirmed that the girl did not sustain any snake bite injuries. She will be kept under observation for 24 hours as a precaution, they added. "While walking into the classroom, I failed to see the snake on the floor and stepped on it. I realised it only when it coiled itself around my leg. Soon I started to shake my leg following which the snake fell and slithered away into the cupboard. Upon seeing me crying, the teachers came for help and found the snake," the student told the media.

According to students, there is heavy growth of vegetation on campus due to recent heavy rains, which may have caused the snake to enter the classroom.

Earlier in November 2019, a 10-year old girl studying in Bathery Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad district died after she was bitten by a snake while sitting in her classroom. The childâ€™s foot got stuck inside a hole in the class which resulted in the snake bite.

