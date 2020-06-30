Kerala SSLC results out, 98.82 percentage of students pass

Students who missed Class 10 board exams due to the pandemic can sit for retest as regular candidates.

Kerala’s class 10 public exams were conducted with much constraints amid the coronavirus pandemic. The exams were rescheduled after they were suspended first in March due to the lockdown.

On Tuesday, June 30, the much awaited class 10 results were finally announced and 98.82 percent of the students who took the exams qualified.

Announcing the results, state education minister C Raveendranath said that out of the 4,20,902 students who attempted the exam, 4,17,101 qualified for higher education.

Further, 41,906 students secured A plus in all subjects, as opposed to 37,334 students who achieved the same in 2019.

“There were 1077 private candidates too who took the exam. Out of this 1356 students passed in all the subjects,” the Minister added.

Pathanamthitta is the district with the highest pass percentage at 99.71, with Kuttanad obtaining a pass percentage of 100.

Malappuram received special mention as the district which had the most number of kids who scored an A +, 2736.

In the Gulf, 597 students wrote the Kerala SSLC exam in nine centres. Out of this 587 students qualified the exams, securing 98.32 as pass percentage.

In Lakshadweep, 592 candidates wrote the exam in nine centres out of which 561 students passed, securing a pass percentage of 94.76.

For Technical Higher Secondary School Leaving certificate (THSLC), 3063 out of 3900 students who wrote the exam qualified, securing a pass percentage of 99.13 percent. Further 54 out of 70 students who attempted AHSLC (Art Higher Secondary School Leave certificate) passed the exam, securing 77.14 as pass percentage.

Among the schools where all students passed the exams, 637 were government schools, 796 aided and 404 unaided. A total of 1837 schools secured a pass percentage of 100.

Students who could not write exam due to coronavirus can sit for SAY exams

Online requests for revaluation will be open between August 2 and 7, 2020.

Those who failed to qualify even with revaluation can sit for the SAY (Save A Year) exams. Further, those students who could not attempt the exams due to coronavirus and the lockdown can also take the SAY exam as regular candidates.

QR codes in school leaving certificates

The 2020 school leaving certificates will come with a QR code, announced the Education Minister, to help future employers, educational institution heads, passport officials etc to scan and verify the certificate.